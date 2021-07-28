Zacks Investment Research Downgrades West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) to Hold

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

NYSE:WFG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.18. 13,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.65.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $46,914,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $14,453,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,864,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $12,588,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $2,698,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

