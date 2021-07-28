Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SUPV opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $120.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.