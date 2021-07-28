Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Hold

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

