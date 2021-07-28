Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 485,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,117. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

