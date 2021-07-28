Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 484,467 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

