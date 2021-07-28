Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report sales of $12.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 million to $45.22 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $16.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $36.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $82.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.08 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $136.14. 17,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,787. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.73.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

