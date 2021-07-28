Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%.

FPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.58 million, a PE ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

