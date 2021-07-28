Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce $79.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.20 million. CalAmp reported sales of $83.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $332.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $358.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,949 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 284,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 140,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.58. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

