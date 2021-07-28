Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

INVH stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after buying an additional 180,580 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,915,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

