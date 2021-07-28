Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 739,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,514. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.09.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,838 shares of company stock worth $2,931,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

