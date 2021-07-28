Zacks: Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.30. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $81.61 and a 12-month high of $211.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,736 shares of company stock worth $34,369,256 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

