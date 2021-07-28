Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Announce $5.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.38. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 264.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $21.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $21.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $23.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.75 to $23.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.06. 527,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

