Zacks: Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

ABBV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.25. 109,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

