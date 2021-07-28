Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $840,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,213 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 748,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after acquiring an additional 681,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 2,008,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,372. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

