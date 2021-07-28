Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) to Announce $6.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.71. RH posted earnings of $4.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $22.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.63 to $23.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.87 to $28.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,621,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RH by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of RH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH opened at $673.07 on Wednesday. RH has a 12-month low of $278.13 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $663.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.49.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.