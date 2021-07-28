Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $78.93 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.87.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

