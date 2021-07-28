Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report sales of $514.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $507.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $379.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 5,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.