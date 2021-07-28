Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce sales of $3.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 million and the highest is $3.73 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $17.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $17.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.67 million, with estimates ranging from $18.47 million to $18.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,902. The company has a market capitalization of $159.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

