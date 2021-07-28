Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Earnings of $20.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report earnings of $20.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $23.65 and the lowest is $18.43. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $16.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $90.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.00 to $97.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $98.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.42 to $113.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,738.86.

GOOGL stock traded up $89.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,727.15. 175,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,453.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

