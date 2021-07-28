YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,260.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and last traded at GBX 1,260 ($16.46), with a volume of 3737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get YouGov alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,168.74.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.