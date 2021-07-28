xRhodium Price Reaches $1.51 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $568.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xRhodium has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004796 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004144 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034423 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040203 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036800 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.