Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $71.16 on Monday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $97.57.
About Xometry
