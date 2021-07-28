Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $71.16 on Monday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

