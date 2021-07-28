Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XRX traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

