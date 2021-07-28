Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XCRT opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Xcelerate has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17.
