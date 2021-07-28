Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XCRT opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Xcelerate has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice.

