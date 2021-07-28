WVS Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

WVS Financial has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ WVFC opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.67.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

