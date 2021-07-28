World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading 6.5% Higher

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $192.63 and last traded at $192.63. 569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRLD. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $3,232,466. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

