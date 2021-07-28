World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading 6.5% Higher

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $192.63 and last traded at $192.63. 569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.89.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRLD. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.75.
In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $3,232,466. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
