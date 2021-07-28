Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$29.27 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$42.00.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Winpak stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. Winpak has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

