Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down to $169.92

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $169.92, but opened at $155.00. Wingstop shares last traded at $160.68, with a volume of 2,773 shares trading hands.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Get Wingstop alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 177.00, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the period.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.