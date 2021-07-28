Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WLMIY opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Wilmar International has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $42.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, which includes vegetable oil produced from palm and oilseeds, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products.

