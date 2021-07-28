Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 55,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,023,210 shares.The stock last traded at $214.05 and had previously closed at $226.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after purchasing an additional 452,136 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $501,539,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

