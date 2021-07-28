William Blair Downgrades Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Market Perform

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDLA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,972,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

