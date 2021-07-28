WHALE (WHALE) One Day Volume Hits $671,735.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $44.78 million and approximately $671,735.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $7.37 or 0.00018402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,201.81 or 1.00376523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00785095 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

