Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%.
Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,872. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $207.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western New England Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Western New England Bancorp worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.
