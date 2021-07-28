Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 770.8% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE HYI opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
