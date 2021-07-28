Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $88.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.14. Magna International has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.