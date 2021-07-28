Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Up 872.0% in July

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, a growth of 872.0% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of EAD stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,683,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,645,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,347,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 424,623 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

