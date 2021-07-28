Wedbush Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

UMPQ opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

