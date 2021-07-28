Wedbush Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,424.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,687.67.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,638.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,687.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,453.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

