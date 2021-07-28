WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,174,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $109,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.57.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

