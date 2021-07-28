Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $22,782,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Shares of WBS opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.