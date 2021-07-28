Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $124.54 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $136.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $124.85 on Monday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

