Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 29.06%.

WASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $823.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

