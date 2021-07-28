Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.09. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $261.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

