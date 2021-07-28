Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,997. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

