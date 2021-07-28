Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 3,983 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.60. 135,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.41 and a one year high of $227.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

