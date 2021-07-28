Wall Street Games Price Up 2,345.4% Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 165.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 2,345.4% against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $28.47 million and approximately $47.58 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00103775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00125799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,357.46 or 1.00135986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00803635 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

