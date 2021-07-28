Wall Street Games 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $50.11 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $21.96 million and approximately $50.11 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 1,364% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00122237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,932.24 or 1.00028835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.00792914 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

