Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

