W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.74

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $69.65, with a volume of 1184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.03.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,475,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,589,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 85,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

