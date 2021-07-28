Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Eight Capital

Stock analysts at Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of VYGVF stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

